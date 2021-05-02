The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BONTQ stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 73,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,226. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. The Bon-Ton Stores has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names.

