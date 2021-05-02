The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider William Jackson Acquires 1,000 Shares

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider William Jackson acquired 1,000 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, for a total transaction of £45,900 ($59,968.64).

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,627 ($60.45) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,509.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,463.42. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 3,840 ($50.17) and a one year high of GBX 4,900 ($64.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a GBX 9.13 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,235.22 ($68.40).

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.