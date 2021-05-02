Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. Textron has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

