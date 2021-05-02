Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Shares of TXRH opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 137.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

