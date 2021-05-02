Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $235.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $6,452,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,576.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.