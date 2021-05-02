TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TLOG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLOG)

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells.

