TerraKRW Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.98 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $44.98 million and approximately $23,404.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00063658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00288300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.86 or 0.01137831 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00026371 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.81 or 0.00722485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,405.04 or 0.99742328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 51,191,876,526 coins and its circulating supply is 51,191,147,418 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

