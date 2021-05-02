Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Ternium has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ternium to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of TX opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

