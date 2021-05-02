Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.700 EPS.

TPX opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

