TEMCO Price Reaches $0.0109 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, TEMCO has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. TEMCO has a total market cap of $34.06 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.27 or 0.00280507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.11 or 0.01127342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.36 or 0.00766737 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,816.06 or 1.00062847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,120,969,019 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

