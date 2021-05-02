TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$29.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of T stock opened at C$25.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.53. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.02 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. The company has a market cap of C$34.39 billion and a PE ratio of 27.13.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

