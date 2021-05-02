Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $264.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.84.

TDOC opened at $172.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.66 and a 200-day moving average of $212.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $147.71 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 52,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

