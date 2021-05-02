Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Up 38.3% in April

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of THQ opened at $23.01 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.