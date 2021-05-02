Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the March 31st total of 32,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ TEKK opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $11.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

