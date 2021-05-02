Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$32.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$32.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CSFB increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.06.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE TECK.B opened at C$26.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.56. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.01 and a twelve month high of C$29.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.