TE-FOOD (TONE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $267,736.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $36.91 million and approximately $267,736.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

