TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $149.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL stock opened at $134.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.21.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after buying an additional 636,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.