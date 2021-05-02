TD Securities Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $315.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NSC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.57.

NSC opened at $279.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.81. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $157.48 and a twelve month high of $287.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

