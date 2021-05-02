TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of CGBD opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.21 million, a P/E ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

