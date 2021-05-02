Tarbox Family Office Inc. Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 0.5% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $370.85. 1,196,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,279. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.51. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

