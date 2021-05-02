Tap (XTP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $655,842.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Tap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $655,842.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tap has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00070688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00072735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.85 or 0.00857865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00097383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00048233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,902.50 or 0.08620868 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

