Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to report $245.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.00 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $187.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $978.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $905.89 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($5.46). The firm had revenue of $175.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.55 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Talos Energy stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. 335,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.31 million, a PE ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.