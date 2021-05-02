TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TAL. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.54.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090,550 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,325,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $370,871,000. Finally, Serenity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 3,221,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,389,000 after purchasing an additional 863,036 shares during the last quarter.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.