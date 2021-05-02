Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.170-4.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.170-4.420 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.64.

NASDAQ SYNH traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.85. 869,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $89.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock valued at $354,298,532. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

