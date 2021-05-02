Switcheo (SWTH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $863,305.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Switcheo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $80.50 million and approximately $863,305.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00064009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.08 or 0.00281330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.48 or 0.01123818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.32 or 0.00747448 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,809.88 or 0.99837208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,404,531,169 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,768,747 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

