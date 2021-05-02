Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $60.00.

SCMWY stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.21. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $57.53.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

