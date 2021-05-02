Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
SCMWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $60.00.
SCMWY stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.21. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $57.53.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.