Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

BIOVF stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

