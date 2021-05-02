Susquehanna Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $125.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. New Street Research restated a sell rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

