SuperLauncher Market Capitalization Achieves $2.12 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001136 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $294,935.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00064492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00281327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.40 or 0.01145378 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.06 or 0.00745637 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,870.20 or 0.99996664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,281,123 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

