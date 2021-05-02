SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Purchased by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

