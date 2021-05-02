SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SXC. B. Riley boosted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $559.64 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.20.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. acquired 7,200 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.