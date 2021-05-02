Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

