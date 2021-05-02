Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 479 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,238,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,052,500.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,150 shares of company stock worth $16,455,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

GL opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $105.58.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

