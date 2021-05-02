Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 378 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day moving average is $153.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

