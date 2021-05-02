Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $122.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.53. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

