Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $973,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 143.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

