Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.43 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,392,000. Boston Partners increased its position in The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after buying an additional 244,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

ALL opened at $126.80 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

