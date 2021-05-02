Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

NTAP opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

