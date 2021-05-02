Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $273.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

SYK has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.59.

Stryker stock opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 33.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

