Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 3,938.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total value of $1,081,642.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $494,808.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bandwidth stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.41 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.65 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

