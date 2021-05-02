Strs Ohio Has $9.07 Million Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,539 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Life Storage worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Life Storage by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

LSI stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.