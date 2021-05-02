Strs Ohio Has $6.25 Million Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.41% of Griffon worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Griffon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $878,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,567,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GFF opened at $27.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. Equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.