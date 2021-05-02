Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

