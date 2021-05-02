Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,496,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

