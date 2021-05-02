Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 204.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 149.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $289.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.81. Accenture plc has a one year low of $174.94 and a one year high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.