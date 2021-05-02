Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $66.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $66,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,300,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.