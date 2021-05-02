Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $17.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $227.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.09.

