Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $65.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

