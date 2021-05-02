Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 31.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 296.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

