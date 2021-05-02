Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $235.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.65. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $152.40 and a 12 month high of $238.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

